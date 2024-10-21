In Zaporizhzhia, Number Of Victims Of Russian Strike Increased To 9

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people in a Russian strike has increased to nine.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Two people are in serious condition, 5 are in moderate condition, two more received medical assistance and will be treated at home,” the statement said.

According to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, rescuers unblocked three people from the rubble. A two-story administrative building was partially destroyed, 2 garages, an outbuilding and 26 cars were damaged.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. There are probably more people under the rubble.

Source: The official telegram channel of the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov

As reported, on Monday, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia . As of approximately 11:00, 6 people were reported injured.

