All The Magic You Could Wash' For With The Lush 2024 Holiday Collection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Experience the wonder of Christmas with Lush

As the festive season draws near, Lush's 2024 Holiday range hopes to make soaps and dreams come true, offering all one could 'wash' for this Christmas, including great smelling gifts for everyone on your list! Now available in Lush shops and online.

With spellbinding fragrances, colours and characters evoking the joy of the Christmas season, customers can explore Lush's whimsical range and discover returning favourites, new arrivals and innovations from the experts in bathing.

Lush really does make Christmas, with all products handmade and manufactured in Dorset UK. Last year, Lush produced and sold over 32 million products in the UK&I. From designing products using ethically sourced ingredients to ensuring any packaging can be treasured and reused or returned to Lush's Green Hub, customers can be assured that a little sparkle has been spread on their behalf whenever they buy a Lush gift.

Snow Fairy is back, bigger and better than ever!

It wouldn't be Christmas without Lush's Snow Fairy, and there's no mistaking this sweet candy scent is a winter classic. Along with brand new additions to the range, the 2024 Snow Fairy range has expanded to not just one iconic shower gel... but a whopping five variations of the sparkling potion, including one with 13 times more glitter than the original!

Snow Fairy shower gel, from AED 65 / BHD 7.25

This shower gel needs no introduction. It smells like candy floss, evokes nostalgia in all of us, and it's on everyone's Christmas list - with over 800,000 bottles of the pink lusciousness produced in the UK alone in 2023.

Snow Fairy Two Tone Jelly shower gel, from AED 70 / BHD 7.75

Just when we thought Snow Fairy couldn't get any more amazing! This beautifully sparking two tone shower gel is rich in carrageenan extract and fair trade organic aloe vera to soothe and hydrate the skin. Persian lime oil creates the classic Snow Fairy scent for a sweet bubblegum and zesty punch.

Glow Fairy shower gel, from AED 70

/ BHD 7.75

The iconic Snow Fairy shower gel but with added skin care benefits and amazingly glows in the dark when charged under a light. Oat milk soothes and treats the skin while fruity organic cherry juice is full of vitamins to tone and brighten.

Snow Fairy Milkshake shower gel, from AED 70 / BHD 7.75

A creamy, sophisticated and yummy Snow Fairy shower gel without the sparkle! With amazing skincare benefits, this body wash is perfect for moisturising the skin during the cold, winter months.

Snow Fairy Glitter shower gel, from AED 70 / BHD 7.75

Sparkle and shine with this super glittery shower gel, containing 13 times more glitter than the original Snow Fairy! Perfect for an extra dose of sparkle on that Christmas party dance floor.

Snow Fairy shower jelly, AED 60 / BHD 6.75

Wibble wobbling joy and delight and soft skin across the land with hydrating glycerine, softening oat milk, uplifting lime oil and fresh raspberry juice. Now available in giant display size as well .... For all those who dream of jiggling a giant jelly in the comfort of your own shower!

Snow Fairy bath bomb, AED 50 / BHD 5.50

Lush's best selling seasonal bath bomb is back so all can explore planet Snow Fairy with stunning, swirling bath art. This sweet, candy floss scent is full of synthetic musk and Persian lime oil for the perfect bubblegum fragrance.

Groovy Snow Fairy bath bomb, AED 35 / BHD 4.00

A groovy, zesty, 90's throwback - what adventures will this fairy take you on? Enjoy the iconic sweet candy floss Snow Fairy scent, full of sharp and zesty persian lime oil and plastic-free shimmer and sparkle for an exciting, wonderful bath time.

Snow Fairy Lights bath bomb, AED 85 / BHD 9.50

Turn your bath into a sea of floating fairy lights with bath bomb confetti from this super silky soak. A three-in-one bathing experience - use each of the components individually or all together for the ultimate Snow Fairy bath time!

Snow Fairy Wand reusable bubble bar, AED 70 / BHD 7.75

Twirl around the bathroom before swirling under running water for the sweetest bubbles. This pink wand also doubles up as a bubble blower! Be your own Snow Fairy,

granting wishes and floating your bubbles off into the world.

Snow Fairy Roll bubble bar, AED 67 / BHD 7.50

Transport yourself to a sweet, bubbly wonderland, with Persian lime oil and synthetic musk to create the iconic Snow Fairy candy floss scent. With a brand new design of shades of pink swirls, and magical stars, this bubble bar is perfect for a bubblicious bath time.

The Big Snow Fairy Roll bubble bar, AED 175 / BHD 19.25

Can't get enough of the bubbles? Grab The Big Snow Fairy Roll! At a whopping 1000g, you'll be able to enjoy piles and piles (and piles) of Snow Fairy-scented bubbles. Love all things sweet and sugary? Try out The Comforter treatment, AED400, at the Lush Spa in Mirdif City Centre, Dubai, for the ultimate, sweet and indulgent experience.

Snow Fairy Bubble Mountain cuttable bubble bar, AED 45 / BHD 5.00

per 100g

Cuttable bubble bars are back and make a spectacular addition to shop floors. New to the Snow Fairy collection this year, make as many mountains of Snow Fairy scented bubbles as you please!

Also contains Persian lime oil and hand harvested coarse sea salt for softness.

Snow Fairy fun, AED 85 / BHD 9.50

Create Snow Fairy adventures, sculpt fairy shapes, take a bubble bath, wash the body and shampoo the hair with the fun! Fold in the petals of the paper floating flowers and place them gently in the tub, then watch as they slowly open up in the bath water.

Snow Fairy soap, AED 50 / BHD 5.50

Gentle and soothing rose water and aloe vera make this soap a treat for the whole body, with a shining star in every slice. A great packaging-free choice from the best-selling bubblegum scented Snow Fairy shower gel.

Snow Fairy shower scrub, from AED 75 / BHD 8.25

Shower in fairy sparkle, as this body scrub is full of exfoliating caster sugar to buff and smooth the skin. With moisturising coconut oil and cocoa liquor, this delicious and decadent scrub will make all your gourmand dreams come true.

Snow Fairy shampoo, from AED 75 / BHD 8.25

This sparkling pink shampoo is sure to make all Snow Fairy fans' dreams come true this Christmas! With softening marshmallow root and cleansing fresh strawberry juice for bright and beautiful locks. This is a pigmented shampoo so it may tint very light or porous hair for a subtle pink glow.

Snow Fairy body spray, AED 225 / BHD 24.75

Surround yourself in the iconic sweet scent of Snow Fairy! Spritz this beautiful body spray to top off your Snow Fairy experience and leave a cloud of candyfloss wherever you go.

Snow Fairy jelly lip mask, AED 70 / BHD 7.75

Juicy sweet Snow Fairy lips are just a swipe away with this jelly-like lip mask, packed with ingredients to hydrate, protect and add shine. Add more for a glossier look and less for a more matte finish. It's up to you!

Fairy Dust dusting powder, from AED 77 / BHD 8.50

Make wishes as you sprinkle on clean, dry skin after a bath or shower or dust over sheets before bedtime for pillows of soft Snow Fairy slumbers. With a touch of glittery plastic-free sparkle that turns heads in the light, spread some sparkle wherever you go!

Snow Fairy body lotion, from AED 90 / BHD 10.00

Smother in candyfloss goodness, with an oatmeal and marshmallow infusion to leave skin feeling silky soft. Organic jojoba oil stars in this body lotion as an excellent moisturiser, sourced from a supplier who sustainably cultivates organic jojoba seeds in Peru.

Christmas Bathing

Lush Co-Founder and Product Inventor Mo Constantine invented the bath bomb in her garden shed in 1989. A lot of innovation has gone on since then, but bath bombs remain a best seller at Lush, with over 11 million made and sold in the UK last year!



Frosty The Snowman bath bomb, AED 30 / BHD 3.50

Reminisce playful winter days with this loveable festive character. A sweet, creamy peppermint scent, with skin softening agar agar powder and fine sea salt to remineralise bath water, hand harvested and sourced in Bulgaria, Croatia and Turkey.

Mother Christmas bath bomb, AED 35 / BHD 4.00

Feel the wonder of Christmas as the bath water changes from pink to golden orange. Deliciously juicy, fresh strawberry notes from geranium and bergamot oil, while marshmallow root powder softens and conditions the skin.

Snow Queen bath bomb, AED 35 / BHD 4.00

Warm up from a blustery snowstorm as peppermint oil is perfect for stimulating muscles on a cold day, helping to aid muscle recovery. A unique, colour-changing experience as the water changes from ice blue to peaceful green, with sweet wild orange oil to revitalise and uplift the mood.

Sleepy Bear bath bomb, AED 35 / BHD 4.00

Scented with Lush's best-selling Sleepy fragrance, this creamy bath bomb is full of relaxing lavender and sweet tonka, perfect for pre-bedtime soak. Gentle and softening on the skin, with rich nutrients such as iron and magnesium.

Shoot For The Stars bath bomb, AED 35 / BHD 4.00

A starry night awaits when you shoot this into your bath. Watch as thel stars made from kokum butter melt away to create moisturising waters, with brazilian orange and bergamot oil for a sweet and fruity scent. Pair with brand new Shoot For The Stars body scrub!

Catch Me If You Can bath bomb melt, AED 50 / BHD 5.50

Run, run, run as fast as you can to drop this glittering ginger and kokum butter delight into your bath. Not only will you be bathing in festive sparkle, you'll also be supporting kokum butter suppliers in southern India - a female-led organisation who hand-collect the kokum from the forest.

Snowdrift bath bomb, AED 55 / BHD 6.25

Create your own winter wonderland with glistening blue swathes drifting across the bath. Releasing fresh, clean eucalyptus and peppermint scent, with added lemongrass oil to put a spring in your step.

Penguin bath bomb, AED 50 / BHD 5.50

This dapper penguin is designed for a cheerful soak, with uplifting citrus oils from hand collected Italian fruits. Fun fact - each of these arctic friends has had their nose hand painted by a member of Lush Manufacturing, so each bath bomb is unique!

Sweet Pudding bath bomb, AED 50 / BHD 5.50

Fancy a sweet almond bath with a sprinkling of icing sugar? Pretty please, with a holly on top! A sweet delight as tonka absolute gives a bakery-sweet scent, wild harvested by indigenous communities in the Amazon rainforest, helping to protect the richest forest in the world.

Christmas Capybara bath bomb, AED 40 / BHD 4.50

This cute capybara is Christmas party ready, full of refreshing and uplifting lime oil to banish those winter blues and soak up some citrus! With a dose of cornstarch for a creamy, silky bath time.

Santa Surprise bath bomb, AED 45 / BHD 5.00

Experience Christmas bath art fun with a rainbow firework display from our jolly Santa. Feel sensitive skin calmed with creamy rice starch, while your mood is lifted with a blend of Sicilian lemon and warming Rosewood oils.

Dreaming Of A White Christmas bath bomb, AED 55 / BHD 6.25

Be in the centre of a sparkling Christmas snowglobe, as the scent of cardamon and jasmine create a floral yet warm and spicy aroma. This nostalgic bath bomb softens the skin with coarse sea salt supplied from a producer in Croatia, who are visited by around 150 different bird species a year, as the salt pans and surroundings provide excellent feeding and shelter conditions.

Star Of Wonder bath bomb, AED 55 / BHD 6.25

Create a circling rainbow of colours with this dreamy spinning bath bomb. A sweet, minty blend of warm, creamy vanilla notes with peppermint and a hint of indulgent chocolate. Coconut milk powder soothes and hydrates the skin for a creamy bathing experience.

Humbug bath bomb, AED 55 / BHD 6.25

Bah Humbug! The perfect gift for all the grinches on your shopping list. With each bath bomb containing a poem specially chosen to bolster resilience to festive cheer, this sharp herbal treat contains stimulating clove bud oil and spicy cassia oil.

Elf On The Shelf bath bomb, AED 45 / BHD 5.00

Did you know Santa's Elves fly to the North Pole each night to report to Santa if children are misbehaving? This Santa's Helper is full of Canadian maple syrup to retain hydration and keep the skin supple, with a dose of Popping Candy for some sugar and fun!

Santa's Postbox bath bomb, AED 90 / BHD 10.00

A spectacle of colour, fizz and pop! This wonderful, theatrical bath bomb is a two-in-one experience, full of tangerine oil and red Sicilian mandarin for a fruity, citrusy scent. Open the postbox to scatter the sea salt crystals and popping candy, then save the golden box for another bath, or go big and use it all at once!

Enchanted Santa Sleigh bath bomb, AED 95 / BHD 10.00

Hear the ringing bells of Santa's sleigh with the ultimate Christmas bath bomb! With two different scents to get into the festive spirit; use Santa Surprise for an uplifting, energising boost, or Santa's Magic Sleigh to wind down after an exciting day of opening presents.

Candy Cane reusable bubble bar, AED 50 / BHD 5.50

Hang it on the tree or just swish it in the bath for mountains of sweet peppermint bubbles. With a traditional candy cane scent, peppermint oil is herbal and refreshing, while lemon oil brightens the skin and uplifts the mood.

Bubble Bear bubble bar, AED 45 / BHD 5.00

Enjoy a comforting bear hug with moisturising organic illipe butter and floral ylang ylang oil for a nourishing soak. Rich in kokum butter hand collected by a female-led organisation in southern India. Pick up the bubbles and massage into the skin for extra softness!

Enchanted Winter bubble bar,

AED 45 / BHD 5.00

This nostalgic scent is Christmas wrapped up in a bubble bar! A cosy, warm and citrusy blend of neroli, cinnamon leaf and ginger oil, reminiscent of gingerbread cookies and festive treats. Topped with little golden stars and moisturising carob resinoid, this bath time treat is sure to give all the festive feels.

Sugar Plum Sparkle bubble bar, AED 45 / BHD 5.00

This stunning swirl of pink, purple, blue and sparkling lustre is inspired by a spinning ballerina found inside a musical box. Sugary and sweet with a hint of warmth, this bubble bar is full of sweet wild orange oil for a cheerful, joyful bathing experience.

First Swim cuttable bubble bar, AED 45 / BHD 5.00 per 100g

Inspired by Emperor Penguins diving into icy waters for their first swim, this cuttable bubble bar is a spritely blend of eucalyptus oil, lemongrass oil and peppermint oil for a fresh, crisp scent.

Santa Moritz cuttable bubble bar, AED 45 / BHD 5.00 per 100g

An uplifting and clean scent, inspired by the smell of freshly cut grass and flora following heavy rainfall. A calming and uplifting bubble bar, with fir needle absolute and pine oil, for a grounding, earthy scent, topped off with glittering coarse sea salt.

Santa Express Yourself fun, AED 85 / BHD 9.50

Build a FUN wonderland with this moldable soap! Scented with Lush's best-sellers such as Watermelon Sugar and Avocado Co-Wash, so all can embrace their creative side. Use as a body wash or break up under the tap for a bubbly bath time

Christmas Soap & Shower

Uplifting and invigorating scents bring a party to every shower with this year's limited-edition range, with packaging-free soaps and shower gels all housed in Lush's recycled and recyclable packaging. Lush UK produced over 250 tonnes of packaging-free soap last year alone!

All Lush bottled products are packaged in certified recycled Prevented Ocean PlasticTM - the fresh, handmade cosmetics company has been using 100% recycled plastic for its clear bottles for over a decade, and this exciting next step sees it collecting discarded plastic from beaches to be reused again and again.

Remember, there's money to be saved by bringing your empty bottles and black pots back to your nearest Lush store - five returned black pots equals a free fresh face mask, or every pot, bottle and tub counts as AED5 each off your final total!

Yog Nog shower gel, from AED 70 / BHD 7.75

Indulge in pure gold with this seasonal sparkling shower gel, full of sweet maple syrup and warming clove bud oil to hydrate and soften the skin. Layer this fragrance with Yog Nog body spray to enjoy the scent of deliciously sweet caramel all day long.

Sleepy Bear shower gel, from AED 70 / BHD 7.75

Wind down from the festive excitement with calming oat and lavender flower infusion and soothing chamomile oil to unwind and relax. A beautiful, sparkling shower gel that can be used alongside Lush's best-selling Sleepy collection.

Laughing Santa shower jelly, AED 60

Jiggle bells, jiggle bells, jiggle all the way!

With a fruity strawberry scent, this jiggly Santa is full of brightening fresh apple juice and sweet star anise infusion.

Polar Bear Dreaming shower jelly, AED 80

A fun, creamy bouncing shower jelly with a comforting scent of seasonal cranberry infusion and moisturising avocado butter. With sweet Ghanaian ylang ylang oil to uplift the mood, this body wash is the perfect choice for a big bear hug!

Elfish shower jelly, AED 90 / BHD 10.00

Santa's Elf is hard at work saving the planet, as this guy is full of ylang ylang oil sourced from the Comoros islands, supporting local communities and environmental regeneration. With a deliciously sweet dose of maple syrup water, Lush source this ingredient from Quebec, Canada.

Snow Angel Choir shower jelly, AED 60

For an angelic golden glimmer on the skin, use this beautiful bouncing shower jelly for some festive sparkle. Get Christmas party-ready with soothing elderflower infusion and sweet tonka absolute to uplift the mind.

Shoot For The Stars body scrub, from AED 75 / BHD 8.25

Reach for these shooting jelly stars and make a wish! With fine sea salt to exfoliate and brighten the skin, and moisturising creamed coconut, we just know all your Lush dreams will come true this Christmas

Intergalactic body scrub, from AED 75 / BHD 8.25

This stunning masterpiece of colours is full of exfoliating caster sugar and cooling peppermint for an out of this world shower experience. With a generous helping of Fair Trade organic mango butter for soft and moisturised skin, produced and harvested by women's cooperatives in India.

Baked Alaska soap, AED 76 / BHD 5.50

With a popping candy crust and a soya milk centre, this moisturising rapeseed and coconut soap will lather up for a zesty grapefruit wash that brightens up the dull winter days.

Christmas Cranberry soap, AED 50 / BHD 5.50

Cut a big chunk of our punchy fresh cranberry soap, scented with sweet wild orange and moisturising rice bran oil for all the festive feels.

Snow Bear soap, AED 50 / BHD 5.50

A Snowcake-scented soapy bear full of soothing oat milk and creamy soya yoghurt for soft, moisturised skin. This is the perfect gift for even the most sensitive of bears.

Christmas Pudding soap, AED 50 / BHD 5.5

A sweet, creamy soap full of fruity tangerine oil and soothing almond oil. A gentle scrub with ground almonds for a smooth and silky glow, with the scent of Lush classic Angels Delight.

Intergalactic soap, AED 50 / BHD 5.50

An out of this world soap to feel like you're in the centre of the Lushiverse! With the scent of best-selling Intergalactic bath bomb, this soap is packed with refreshing mint infusion and uplifting grapefruit juice.

Christmas Lights soap, AED 50 / BHD 5.50

A super Christmassy soap to get anyone in the festive spirit! Earthy pine needle, sweet orris oil and warming fir needle absolute, creates a memorable scent of bringing home a fresh Christmas tree.

Christmas Fragrance

Scent can evoke memories and nostalgia faster than any other sense, it can transport you places - to a past moment or a feeling. This Christmas, Lush's fragrances have been designed to tap into the nostalgia around the enchantment of Christmas. We want everyone to be taken to those moments in time when they were wide eyed with wonder at the festive season. Lush's luxurious selection of home fragrance and perfume is made with the finest essential oils, specially selected by Lush's inhouse perfumers.

Snow Fairy lush melt, AED 65 / BHD 7.25

Wrap up in the cosy sweetness of Snow Fairy or bathe the home in its scent. Snap off a square or two and add it to a favourite oil burner, or drop into a warm bath for a soft, sweet experience.

Hot Toddy lush melt, AED 65 / BHD 7.25

Turn up the heat and raise the spirits with this warm and spicy fragrance. Full of ginger and clove leaf, this invigorating scent makes the perfect addition to a festive atmosphere, or pop a square or two in the bath to warm up after a chilly day out.

Turmeric Latte perfume, from AED 250 / BHD 27.50

As the nights draw in, snuggle up with velvety vanilla and rich milky undertones of tonka absolute. Incredibly long lasting, with excellent projection leaving a sillage of admirers as you pass on by. Perfect for layering with Yog Nog body spray.

Yog Nog body spray, AED 240 / BHD 26.50

A caramel, gourmand showstopper, with sweet and spicy clove bud oil and uplifting ylang ylang oil so you can smell like a seasonal snack. This is a wonderful, warming fragrance for all Lush Yog Nog lovers.

Christmas Skincare, & Lipcare

The finest, natural, ethically sourced ingredients are hand blended in Dorset, England to make Lush's moisturising creams and lotions. Hydrate dry skin and treat yourself to a self care moment!

Facial and lip skin is some of the softest on the body - so treat it to the best, natural ingredients and no preservatives. Formulated to support the skin's natural microbiome, to nourish both your complexion, and the protective microorganisms that live there.

Merry Kissmas lip scrub, AED 65 / BHD 7.25

Massage this caster sugar scrub into the lips and allow conditioning Fair Trade shea butter to absorb, for supple kissable lips. Scented with sweet blackcurrant and fruity davana oil.

Merry Figmas facial cleanser, AED 95 / BHD 10.50

Brightening, softening and delicious! Ground almonds full of vitamin E gently exfoliate the skin, with reviving fresh figs and toning fresh apple pulp. The perfect addition to a winter, festive skincare routine.

Buche De Noel facial cleanser, AED 95 / BHD 10.50

With its first launch in 2010, this festive Lush classic has a huge fan base. Ground almonds gently exfoliate the skin while fresh mandarin brightens, with a generous helping of Fair Trade organic cocoa butter to moisturise and soften.