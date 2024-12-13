DTEK's Tpps Damaged In Russia's Recent Massive Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of December 13, 2024, Russia launched a massive attack on DTEK Group's thermal power (TPPs).

The relevant statement was made by DTEK Group's

press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the massive attack, TPPs' equipment suffered serious damage. As the shelling ended, power engineers began to promptly eliminate the consequences and restore the operation of equipment,” the report states.

According to the preliminary data, no casualties among workers were reported.

The company mentioned that it had been Russia's twelfth attack on DTEK Group's objects since early 2024.

A reminder that, on the morning of December 13, 2024, Russia targeted Ukraine's energy system with another massive attack. As a result, Ukrenergo National Power Company had to increase power supply restrictions for December 13.