Bihar Govt Signs Mou For Sankara Eye Hospital In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 13 (IANS) The Bihar has teamed up with the Sankara Eye Foundation to establish a state-of-the-art eye hospital in the capital city, Patna. The MoU was signed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department, and Padma Shri Dr R.B. Ramani, Managing Director of the Sankara Eye Foundation India, in the presence of Chief Nitish Kumar.

This upcoming facility will provide free to 75 per cent of its patients. Those with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will qualify for free care, while others will need to pay for the services.

The initiative aims to enhance access to advanced eye care for economically disadvantaged individuals in the region.

With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar overseeing the agreement, the path has been cleared for the establishment of a state-of-the-art eye hospital, Shankara Netralaya, in Kankarbagh, Patna.

The Bihar government has transferred 1.6 acres of land to the Sankara Eye Foundation India at the token money of Rs 1 for 99 years.

During the previous cabinet meeting, the Bihar government also sanctioned Rs 48 crore to transfer the land from the Bihar State Housing Board to the Health Department.

The hospital, designed to be a super-specialty facility, is expected to be completed within 18 months. The Coimbatore-based Sankara Eye Foundation, renowned for its expertise in ophthalmology, will lead the project.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey called the collaboration a significant achievement, crediting the prompt action of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Once completed, the hospital is anticipated to provide world-class eye care services, addressing a critical need for advanced ophthalmological treatment including Retina detachment and eye cancer apart from normal eye diseases in Bihar and benefitting countless residents.

During the occasion, Pratyay Amrit, the development commissioner of Bihar welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries like Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Health Minister Mangal Pandey and many other guests.