Critical Infrastructure Site Hit In Ivano-Frankivsk Region During Massive Attack
12/13/2024 5:11:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of December 13, the Ivano-Frankivsk region experienced its most significant attack since the start of Russia's full-scale war, with a critical infrastructure facility struck.
Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, announced the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"At dawn, the enemy deployed strike drones and cruise missiles, targeting critical infrastructure. There are hits! Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far," Onyshchuk stated.
She emphasized the scale of the assault, describing it as the most massive attack the region has faced. Air defense forces were active, and emergency services are currently addressing the aftermath.
Early on Friday, December 13, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities.
