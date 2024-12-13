Russia's Missile Attack On Ukraine's Power Grid Cuts Electricity For Half Of Ternopil Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine's infrastructure has left half of the consumers in the Ternopil region without electricity.

The Ternopil Regional State Administration announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Following the massive missile attack on energy facilities, consumption restriction measures have been expanded from one to three stages simultaneously," the administration said.

Russia launches massive missile attack on Ukraine: air alert goes off across country

Ukraine's power grid operator, Ukrenergo, had earlier warned of further power outages following the attacks, which targeted critical energy infrastructure in the early hours of December 13.