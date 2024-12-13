Ukrainian Border Guards Repel Saboteurs' Attempt To Cross Into Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have thwarted an attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate the Kharkiv region from Russian territory.

Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, announced this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"While the activity of Russian saboteurs is not as high as before, the threat remains, particularly in the Sumy region, where most incidents have been recorded. Similar threats exist for the Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions. Recently, in the Kharkiv region, border guards repelled an attempt by a sabotage and reconnaissance group, striking the enemy and forcing them to retreat beyond the state border," Demchenko said.

He also said that no breaches of the border had occurred in the Sumy region or elsewhere.

Earlier, some media reports claimed that Russian forces had captured a border area near the village of Oleksandriia in the Sumy region. However, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service dismissed these claims as false.