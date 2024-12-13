Int'l Polo And Chovqan Federations Discuss Preparation Of Memorandum Of Friendship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The General Assembly of the International Polo Federation (FIP) has been held in the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, Azernews reports.

Along with representatives of the FIP member countries, the General Secretary of the International Chovqan Federation (ICF) Maciej Michael Olbrich also attended the assembly as a special guest.

The ICF President Bahruz Nabiyev, taking part in the event in a virtual format, noted the similarities between chovqan and polo, emphasizing the importance of developing a joint strategy to popularize these two similar sports in the world.

As part of the event, M.M. Olbrich met with FIP President Pierre Dillier and Director General of the organization Alejandro Taylor, the parties held discussions on the preparation of a Memorandum of Friendship between the two federations. This initiative is a manifestation of the growing cooperation between the organizations.

In particular, the growing authority of chovqan in the international arena was emphasized, and the idea of ​​organizing a world championship in this sport in Baku was received with great interest.

The current assembly is seen as an important step towards strengthening ties between the polo and chovqan communities, encouraging mutual development and recognition of both sports worldwide.

Chovqan is a traditional horse-riding game played between two teams mounted on Garabagh horses. Chovqan is the predecessor of modern polo. The horse racing was held during holiday festivities.

Each team has five riders, with two fullbacks and three forwards. The game starts at the centre of the field, and players use wooden mallets to try to drive a small leather or wooden ball into their opponent's goal. The game lasts 30 minutes. There is no age limit in this sport.

Chovqan players traditionally wear large astrakhan hats, long, tight-fitting coats with a high waist, and special trousers, socks, and shoes.

In 2013, UNESCO decided to include the game of chovqan on its Intangible Cultural Heritage List.