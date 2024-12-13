Zelensky On Massive Attack: Russia Fires 93 Missiles, Ukraine Intercepts 81

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that Russia launched 93 missiles and nearly 200 drones in a massive attack on Ukraine, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting 81 missiles.

The head of state announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Another Russian missile strike against Ukraine. missiles, ballistic missiles. According to preliminary reports, 93 missiles were launched, including at least one North Korean missile. A total of 81 missiles were shot down, 11 of which were cruise missiles intercepted by our F-16s. Additionally, the Russians used nearly 200 drones in this attack. This was one of the largest strikes targeting our energy infrastructure," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that this is Putin's "peace plan" -- to destroy everything.

"This is how he wants 'negotiations' -- by terrorizing millions of people. He is neither limited in long-range capabilities nor in acquiring the necessary components to produce missiles. Oil gives Putin enough money to believe in his impunity. A strong reaction is needed from the world: a massive attack must be met with a massive reaction. This is the only way terror can be stopped," Zelensky said.

He stressed that if leaders fear responding or become accustomed to terror, Putin sees it as permission to continue. Zelensky emphasized that Patriot systems are needed to shoot down these missiles and prove that terror will not achieve its goals and that sanctions against Russia for the war must be strengthened to genuinely impact Russia's missile production.

"Putin won't be stopped by empty talk -- strength is what is needed to bring peace. Strength that is not afraid of its ability to confront and stop evil. The world can stop this madness, and to do so, it must first stop the madness in Moscow that has been ordering terror for over 20 years. Strength is what is needed. Ukraine is grateful to everyone who is helping," Zelensky said.

On December 13, Russia launched a large number of missiles over Ukraine. An air alert was declared throughout Ukraine. The energy sector was under attack.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine