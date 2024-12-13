Mulino Bets On Tourism To Revive The Country, 'The Money Will Not Come From Subsidies'

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama City, Panama: The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, is betting on as a central point for the economic recovery of the country. Thus, he announced that there is a commitment to make Panama a“hub for congresses and conventions of the Americas”, which is why the venue for the XXVII Ibero-American of the Cerebrovascular Society and the VII Meeting of Ministers of of the Global Stroke Alliance region was obtained, from November 19 to 21, 2025. He explained that during those days, a thousand doctors specialized in cerebrovascular medicine will come from all over the world to Panama, which is part of the strategy of the Tourism Authority and Promtur, to increasingly position Panama as an important center for events of this nature, which in his opinion“is a multiplier effect not only for those who come, but for everything that a convention of this magnitude entails, which helps the hotel industry and the restaurant industry.”





“The money will not come from subsidies and state funds; the money has to come from economic reactivation and that is where we are making the necessary effort. It cannot be done overnight, there is no way around it, but we are focused on achieving that this attraction of investments, this opening of trade, that the treatment of tourists well, also leads to the fact that the numbers are changing in a positive way and that next year we have an important activity for the dry season, which promises to be important for Panama in different areas of tourism and to make the beach sector in Panama and the interior of the country achieve a direct benefit,” he stressed.