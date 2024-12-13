Fur-Tastic Fun: Dubai Parkstm And Resorts Is Hosting Its First-Ever Pet Festival!

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 December 2024: For the first time ever, RIVERLANDTM Dubai is going pet-crazy! From 14th to 15th December, this iconic destination located at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts-the Middle East's largest theme park destination is setting the stage for a spectacular Pet Festival, welcoming families, animal enthusiasts and their adorable companions for a weekend packed with fun. Running from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM, guests can look forward to high-energy competitions, heartwarming adoptions, and paw-sitively jaw-dropping performances.











Dogs and their owners are invited to show off their skills and compete for recognition at the prestigious World Kennel Union Championship Dog Show. While cat lovers can look forward to spectacular Cat Show Competitions, showcasing feline beauty and talent. For those looking to test their pet's skills can participate in an Agility Competition that promises fun and friendly challenges. But that's not all – The Pet Fashion Show & Fancy-Dress Competition calls for creativity and fun, with paw-some prizes awaiting the most fabulous costumes. Meanwhile, pet lovers can also enjoy expert-led Pet Obedience Demonstrations, offering practical tips to strengthen the bond between pets and their humans.

Adding a heartwarming touch, the Pet Adoption Drive will be on-site to help pets find their forever homes. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet adoptable pets and speak with shelters and organizations dedicated to animal welfare.





Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy the festive activities and entertainment including Santa's Toy Factory Parade, Rockin' Ragdolls show, a lively DJ, explore a marketplace of pet products and services, meet playful mascots, and indulge in delicious dining.'s picturesque walkways provide the perfect backdrop for strolls with your pets, promising purr-fect moments at every turn. Bringing more excitement to the mix is a live demonstration by the UAE's K9 Unit Police Dogs. Watch in awe as these brave canines showcase their incredible training, agility, and dedication.

Entry tois AED 30 per person (redeemable on food and beverages) online at , or AED 25 per person at the gate (non-redeemable on food and beverages). Annual Pass Holders and guests with tickets to any of Dubai ParksTM and Resorts' theme parks-, and-enjoy complimentary access to

Join us at Riverland Dubai for a paw-some weekend of excitement, laughter, and furry fun!