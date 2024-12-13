Sybiha Calls For Delivery Of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS-T Systems To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha has reiterated his appeal to the international community for the transfer of a significant number of air defense systems, including 20 NASAMS units, following a fresh wave of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine.

In a post on X , Sybiha emphasized the urgency of bolstering Ukraine's air defense capabilities, according to Ukrinform.

"I reiterate my call for the urgent delivery of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T air defense systems," he wrote.

Sybiha noted that a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine this morning was primarily directed at the country's energy infrastructure.

"Russia aims to deprive us of energy. Instead, we must deprive it of the means of terror," the minister added.

Early on December 13, the Russian army launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, targeting the country's energy infrastructure.