Egypt denounces Israeli attacks in residential area in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) Egypt strongly condemned Israel's bombing of a residential area in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of over a hundred Palestinians. The Egyptian Foreign criticized Israel for its ongoing on defenseless civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza, calling for the activation of international accountability mechanisms to address these violations and alleviate the suffering of civilians.



In their statement, Egypt emphasized the urgent need for the international community to intervene and put an end to what they termed "Israeli aggression." On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahia led to the deaths of 87 Palestinians and injured more than 40 others, according to health authorities in Gaza.



This bombing is part of a larger Israeli military operation against Hamas, which was launched in response to a violent incursion by Hamas militants into southern Israel on October 7, 2023. That attack resulted in approximately 1,200 Israeli fatalities and around 250 individuals taken hostage.



As of Sunday, the Palestinian health authorities reported that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli assaults in Gaza has reached 42,603, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis in the region.

