Base Molecular Resonancetm Technologies Receives $1.8 Billion U.S. IP Licensing Valuation In Its Security Business Sector

STUART, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Molecular ResonanceTM Technologies (BMRT) announces a $1.8 billion valuation for its IP licensing in the U.S. security market, issued by IP Capital Group (ipCG), a renowned IP firm founded by John Cronin, the former top patent holder at IBM and creator of the IBM "patent factory." ipCG is an intellectual property (IP) and innovation consulting firm, incorporated in 1998. ipCG has delivered over 2000 successful innovation and IP engagements, including to over 20% of the Fortune 500, across a wide range of industries. ipCG has built a legacy of deep expertise in intellectual property valuation, making it a leader in valuing high-impact technologies.

ipCG was commissioned to conduct an independent analysis of BMRT's patent portfolio to assess its licensing potential in the security sector-a market BMRT will soon enter through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BMRT Security Inc. The report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of BMRT's 17 patent assets, highlighting their considerable potential for generating substantial licensing revenue.

ipCG estimates the U.S.-only licensing potential of the BMRT patent portfolio in the security vertical to be $1.8B.

According to the report, "ipCG estimates the U.S.-only licensing potential of the BMRT patent portfolio in the security vertical to be $1.8B." This valuation underscores the strategic value and market impact BMRT's technology is expected to bring to the security industry.

BMRT is poised to enter five key component markets: Public Safety & Law Enforcement, Border Security, Shipping & Logistics Security, Public Infrastructure Security, and Corporate & Executive Protection. The report from IP Capital Group describes its analysis as "intentionally conservative," noting that the valuation focuses solely on the U.S. market despite the considerable global potential for BMRT's technology.

According to the report, "The international licensing potential of the BMRT patent portfolio in the security vertical is estimated at an additional $3.5B," bringing the total potential IP licensing valuation to $5.3 billion worldwide. BMRT has already begun to deploy its international patent strategy. Additionally, it's important to note that licensing represents only one facet of BMRT Security Inc.'s comprehensive business strategy.

Lee Duke , BMRT's Co-Founder & President, remarked, "Over the past two decades, we have relentlessly pushed the boundaries of quantum physics, resulting in a patented, one-of-a-kind technology designed to prevent school shootings, detect concealed threats, and ultimately transform how we protect our communities. This is not just about advancing technology; it's about saving lives and making the world a safer place for future generations. This technology represents a pivotal step forward, one where our commitment to safety is no longer just an aspiration but a reality."

In a recent third-party landmark validation study , announced July 11, 2024, BMRTM technology proved to be 100% accurate, with no false positives or false negatives, in blind and double-blind tests detecting gunpowder, illegal drugs, nuclear elements, and cancer through a non-intrusive, instantaneous scan using its groundbreaking, patented molecular resonance technology. The rigorous study was conducted by the Center for Applied Innovation (CAI) at York St. John University in York, England. As part of the redacted study results, specific tests demonstrated BMRTM technology's ability to detect certain explosive elements from hundreds of miles away using precise triangulated confirmation.

In an additional release on September 25, 2024 , it was announced that the company's patented technology can detect explosive elements and firearms, like loaded AR-15 rifles, from hundreds of feet away-even through buildings and solid barriers.

"This is just the beginning of what this remarkable technology can achieve," said Robert " Bo" Short , BMRT Co-Founder & CEO. The possibilities are limitless; from revolutionizing cancer detection in healthcare to dramatically enhancing national security. Our technology has the potential to transform entire industries, whether in precious metal detection, food safety, oil and gas exploration, air quality monitoring, agriculture, and beyond. While we believe BMRT could grow to become one of the world's largest companies, it's our technology's capacity to save millions of lives and alleviate untold pain and suffering that fuels our relentless drive. At its core, this is about creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future for all."

BMRT will soon announce the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, BMRT Security Inc., along with an initial $15 million seed round to drive growth and accelerate the deployment of its transformative security solutions. BMRT is actively building strategic partnerships and engaging with potential investors who share their vision of transforming the security landscape. Duke adds, "Together, we aim to ensure that this technology reaches its full potential, safeguarding lives and enhancing safety on a global scale."

About Base Molecular ResonanceTM Technologies (BMRT)

BMRT has discovered a new area of Quantum Physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular ResonanceTM (BMRTM), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMRTM has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats both up close and at great distances, and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in cancer diagnostics, public safety, law enforcement, security, and military services.

