Qatar Precision Health Institute Organizes ‘Genomics’ Workshop for Primary School Teachers

As part of its ongoing cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar Precision Institute, a national center for research and implementation under Qatar Foundation, has organized a on genomics for primary school science teachers. The workshop, held at the Ministry on October 3, addressed the concepts of genomics and featured training for teachers on how to leverage interactive genomics stations to familiarize primary school students with the science through the ‘Genome Heroes’ game.

The workshop focused on introducing the principles of genomics and simplifying information to familiarize primary school students with relevant modern scientific concepts and developments. Mrs. Dima Darwish, Head of Scientific Education at Qatar Precision Health Institute, spoke about the importance of genomics, its impact on treating diseases, and its role in developing health care through precision medicine or personalized practices.

“While we, as experts, with the contribution of all community members, draw a map of the Qatari genome, which is of utmost importance at the local and regional levels, we find it difficult to deliver basic information about genomics to our children. The Genome Heroes game helps lay the foundations for spreading knowledge about genomics to the next generation,” she noted.

Teachers were briefed on the latest specializations in the field of precision medicine, including genetic counseling, pharmacogenomics and bioinformatics, and other topics. Participants were also familiarized with the ‘Genome Heroes’ game, which seeks to convey basic information about genomics and its importance to the future of healthcare through games and stories that introduce players to the concept of cells, DNA, genetics, and mutagenic repair. The application is the first educational game worldwide to simplify genomic concepts in Arabic and English.

The workshop proved to be a success, as teachers engaged in interactive discussions about genomics, how to simplify teaching complex concepts, the challenges that students may face, and potential solutions to overcome them.

Mrs Darwish said the workshop was organized to ensure genome sciences are accessible to younger students, noting:

“The game seeks to introduce children to the principles of genomics at an early age. Qatar has tremendous potential to build a promising sector in the field of precision medicine, and to cement its position as one of the most influential countries in this field, which requires a plan to prepare the next generation to engage in the science of precision medicine,”

Mrs. Darwish added. “We want children to realize that there is a wonderful and interesting science called genomics, and to base their future dreams on this science, which will propel Qatar as one of the world’s leading countries in the field of precision medicine.”

The workshop is consistent with the goals of Qatar Precision Health Institute to equip the next generation of scientists with the necessary knowledge on genomics as demand increases for specialists in precision medicine, genetics, bioinformatics, and other related fields.













