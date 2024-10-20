Invitation To Presentation Of Raysearch's Interim Report For The Third Quarter Of 2024
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors, and the media are invited to a presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the third quarter of 2024 on November 8, 2024, at 10.00 am CET. The report will be published on November 8, 2024, at 07.45 am and will be available together with presentation slides on raysearchlabs . Johan Löf, founder and CEO, and Annika Blondeau Henriksson, interim CFO, will present the company's development in a webcast. After the presentation (held in English) there is the opportunity to ask questions.
RaySearch Q3, 2024
For more information, please contact:
Johan
Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]
