Credibl ESG And Green Story Launch India's First One-Stop Sustainability Solution For The Textile And Apparel Industry

MUMBAI, INDIA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a first for India, Credibl ESG , a leading AI-powered ESG data management platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Green Story , a Dutch-Canadian company internationally-renowned for its expertise in Product Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) to introduce the India's first one-stop sustainability solution for the textile and apparel industry. By integrating Credibl ESG's advanced ESG data collection, analysis, reporting, and product traceability capabilities with Green Story's LCA platform, deep expertise, and unparalleled LCA database with proprietary datapoints including unique fibers, businesses can gain deeper insights into their environmental impact while ensuring compliance with global regulations, including stringent European standards.As ESG reporting and product traceability become essential for corporate transparency, businesses face increasing pressure to track and manage their sustainability performance accurately. Credibl ESG's innovative platform offers companies a comprehensive and highly scalable solution for ESG data collection, analysis, and reporting, helping them adhere to regulations such as the CSRD, IFRS, GRI, BRSR, and more. The platform empowers organizations to manage sustainability goals, enhance supply chain transparency, and ensure compliance with industry standards.Through this partnership, Green Story adds its unique expertise in product life cycle assessment (LCA) to complement Credibl's ESG data management platform. Green Story's LCA capabilities allow companies to measure the environmental footprint of their products, providing actionable insights across their supply chain and product lifecycle, from material extraction to disposal. This comprehensive insight helps businesses report their environmental impact as per Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) and ISO standards along with identifying hotspots for sustainability improvement, further enhancing the value of their ESG reports. Furthermore, companies can immediately offset their footprint via Green Story's vetted carbon credits marketplace. To foster more transparency the footprint data along with supply chain information can be published using Green Story's Digital Product Passport (DPP) to comply with new EU regulations such as Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), Directive Green Claims, etc.Jitesh Shetty, CEO & Co-Founder of Credibl ESG, expressed his excitement about this collaboration: "At Credibl ESG, we are focused on transforming how companies manage ESG data. By integrating Green Story's LCA expertise, we're giving businesses a powerful way to ensure that their sustainability reports are not only compliant but also backed by rigorous environmental impact assessments. Together, we help companies tell a more credible and transparent sustainability story."Akhil Sivanandan, CEO & Co-Founder of Green Story, added, "This partnership with Credibl ESG allows us to offer manufacturers and brands a powerful combination of data-driven insights and sustainability storytelling. By using our LCA platform and offsetting capabilities alongside Credibl's platform, businesses can ensure they are not just compliant but also leading the way in sustainable business practices."Through this partnership, Credibl ESG and Green Story will offer a combined solution that provides:- Comprehensive Sustainability Insights: Green Story's LCA capabilities, combined with Credibl ESG's data-driven analytics, offer a holistic view of a company's sustainability performance.- AI-Powered ESG Reporting: Credibl ESG's AI-powered platform automates data collection and analysis, reducing data fragmentation and ensuring clear visibility into a company's ESG performance.- Product Life Cycle Assessment (LCA): Through Green Story's LCA platform integration, companies can assess, scale and improve the environmental footprint of their products, helping to meet decarbonization and sustainability goals.- Responsible Impact Contributions via Offsets: Green Story provides access to a vetted marketplace of carbon credits from Verra and Gold Standard, along with access to plastic credits, RECs and iRECs and biodiversity credits.- Standardized Reporting Frameworks: Both companies align with recognized reporting frameworks and standards, enabling consistent and transparent communication with stakeholders.- Expert Guidance and Insights: Both teams will offer strategic advice and support to the customers and users, helping them develop and implement impactful sustainability initiatives.

