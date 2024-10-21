Moehe Official Calls For Leveraging Finnish Experience In Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, urged teachers participating in the second cohort of the 'Khebarat' programme for Qatari teachers who are being sent to Finland to benefit from the Finnish experience in education and to study the reasons behind its excellence and leadership.

He emphasised the importance of adopting best practices in preparation for localising them in a manner suitable for our local context.

Al Nuaimi also stressed the need to highlight the strengths of our leading educational system, including our values and ethics. He called on them to be ambassadors for their country in a way that befits its international reputation while reflecting its ideals and traditions. Furthermore, he encouraged them to be a qualitative addition to the education system upon their return.

This took place during his meeting with 14 male and female teachers, along with their parents and companions. The decision was made to send them to Finland from October 21, 2024, to November 29, 2024. This visit aims to explore the Finnish education experience and participate in classroom immersion lessons in various learning environments with their peers in Finnish schools. This step follows the successful experience of the first cohort of the“Khebarat” program, which enhances their professional growth.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from the ministry, aimed to introduce the teachers and their parents to one another and their companions in the program. They were also prepared for their trip by providing the necessary procedures, guidelines, and instructions they needed to know before and during their stay in Finland. Topics discussed included the school environment, its systems and procedures, the educational community, weather conditions, living and housing conditions, transportation, and Finnish society's cultural and social context. Their questions and inquiries were also addressed, contributing to facilitating their experience while in Finland.

Director of the Training and Development Office at the Ministry Iman Al Mahannadi, expressed her happiness regarding completing the procedures for the second cohort of teachers being sent to Finland to exchange and transfer international expertise. She also reviewed the teachers' roles and responsibilities, including how to generate ideas for project preparation and their expected roles during their time in Finland.

The second cohort of the 'Khebarat' programme includes new specialisations based on the impressive results achieved by the first cohort. These new specializations, including Arabic language, business administration, and information technology, aim to broaden the program's impact across different educational fields. The program content covers educational planning, assessment, classroom management, individual differences, and teaching and learning strategies, as well as the integration of technology in education within Finnish schools.