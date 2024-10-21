Committee To Study Constitutional Amendments At Shura Council Holds Third Meeting

The committee concerned with studying the amendment to articles in the at the Shura Council held its third meeting yesterday, headed by Chairman of the Committee H E Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabet Al Dosari. During the meeting, the committee continued its discussion of the draft constitutional amendments and decided to continue studying it in its next meeting.

