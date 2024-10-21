US-Based Muslim Cleric Fethullah Gulen Dead: Turkish TV
Date
10/21/2024 12:19:12 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Istanbul: Turkish public television reported Monday that US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says masterminded a failed 2016 coup, has died.
Citing posts on X and social media by groups close to Gulen, they said the 83-year-old died in hospital overnight.
