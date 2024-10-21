Al Rayyan Coach: Our Goal Is To Win Against Al Ahli Saudi FC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Coach Younes Ali yesterday said Al Rayyan must collect their first win in the AFC Elite as they host Al Ahli Saudi FC at Ahmad Bin Ali tonight.

The Lions are looking to move away from the bottom after suffering defeats to Al Hilal SFC and Al Nassr Club in their first two matches.

However, Younes Ali expressed his confidence of bouncing back in the premier competition as Al Rayyan return to action having defeated Al Khor in the Ooredoo Stars League on Friday.

“We have to win this match to stay in contention for a place in the knockout stage. This is a very important match for us and we have made the best possible preparations,” the Al Rayyan coach said.

“Al Ahli Saudi FC are strong side but we have the potential of giving a winning performance against them,” he added.

Al Ahli Saudi FC are just one of two teams still with a perfect record in the West zone of the AFC Champions League Elite and cruised to a 3-0 win over Al Khaleej in a Saudi Pro League tie on Friday.

A win against Al Rayyan tonight will only be their second in away matches against Qatari teams in the AFC Champions League (W1 D3 L5) and they have not kept a clean sheet in any of these games, conceding 15 goals.

“The match will be difficult and it is crucial for our journey in the Champions League Elite,” said Al Ahli Saudi FC coach Matthias Jaissle.

“We have won both our first matches and we are keen to maintain the winning momentum. All our focus is on Al Rayyan who displayed good performance against Al Hilal SFC and Al Nassr Club,” he added.

The match will kick off at 9pm.