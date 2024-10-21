Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets ASEAN Envoys

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State for Interior Affairs H E Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani discussed the latest developments in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), during a meeting with ambassadors of the bloc's member states yesterday. The meeting discussed bilateral security cooperation and relations between Qatar and the ASEAN Member States and ways to boost them.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam H E Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar, Ambassador of Indonesia H E Ridwan Hassan, Ambassador of Vietnam H E Nguyen Huy Hiep, Ambassador of Malaysia H E Mohammad Faizal Razali, Ambassador of the Philippines H E Lillibeth Velasco Pono, Ambassador of Thailand H E Sira Swangsilpa, and Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Singapore in Doha and Chair of the ASEAN Committee H E Sumaya Baqavi.