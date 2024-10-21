Al Hammadi Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Cuba

Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Qatar H E Alain Perez Torres on the occasion of the end of his tenure. Al Hammadi thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.

