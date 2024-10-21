Qatari Professors Shine At Global Horizon Of Science And Research

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Recently, professors from Qatar University (QU) achieved a notable distinction by being included in the prestigious list of the top two percent of the world's most cited scientists for 2024.

This honour, which is based on a comprehensive study conducted by Stanford University researchers, also recognizes scientists who have consistently ranked among the top two percent over the entirety of their academic careers.

Among the prominent names from Qatar University who have been recognized are Prof. Maryam Al Maadeed, Prof. Sumaya Al Maadeed, Dr. Mazen Hasna, as well as other distinguished faculty members. Their inclusion in this global ranking not only reflects their individual accomplishments but also serves as a testament to the growing influence of Qatari researchers in the global academic and scientific communities.

This recognition is of significant, as it highlights the considerable contributions made by Qatar University's researchers to their respective fields. It also stands as an endorsement of the university's ongoing efforts to promote and produce high-quality research that is internationally competitive. The university's researchers are now being acknowledged not only for their work in specific scientific domains but also for their leadership in education and mentorship, helping to shape the next generation of scholars and scientists. For the second consecutive year, Qatari researchers have made their mark in this global ranking, a testament to their consistency and growing reputation for research excellence. This continued recognition underscores the university's commitment to advancing knowledge and pushing the boundaries of scientific inquiry on the world stage.

Prof. Maryam Al Maadeed, former Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies at Qatar University, is one of the esteemed faculty members included in the ranking, expressed that while this global recognition is significant, it is not a new accolade for her.

During her tenure, Qatar University achieved top-rank globally for scientific research.

Having been ranked in previous years, she noted that this continued acknowledgment affirms the ongoing impact of her work. She emphasized that the real significance of such recognition lies not only in personal achievement but in the broader impact it represents for Qatari scientists and the academic community in Qatar as a whole.

She went on to highlight that scientific researchers are challenging journey, requiring perseverance, patience, and an unwavering commitment to hard work.“This ranking is not just a personal honour; it's a moral incentive that encourages all of us, especially students and young researchers, to continue striving for excellence in our work,” Prof. Maryam noted.

Her contributions to the global scientific community have also extended beyond her immediate research, as she has mentored and guided a new generation of scholars, many of whom are now making significant contributions in academia and research on an international scale.

Prof. Maryam also shared her pride in the impact that her former students are making globally, with many now contributing to scientific advancement in various fields. She emphasized that her role as researcher and educator is important, as she continues to encourage her students to pursue innovative research and actively engage in collaborations with industry and local institutions.

She believes that the societal contributions of this work-whether in advancing scientific understanding or addressing real-world problems-are among the most rewarding aspects of her career. By fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, Prof. Maryam hopes to see even greater contributions from Qatari researchers in the future.

Prof. Sumaya Al Maadeed, another leading researcher at Qatar University who has earned a place among the world's top 2% of cited scientists, expressed similar sentiments. As a prominent figure in the field of computer engineering, Prof. Sumaya has focused her research on applying artificial intelligence (AI) in critical areas such as security and medicine, particularly through the analysis of images. She expressed her immense pride in being recognized globally for her work in AI, noting that this accolade builds upon her previous achievements, including the prestigious State Encouragement Award and honors conferred by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Prof. Sumaya's inclusion in this elite list of researchers, particularly in the AI field, is a reflection of the growing importance of AI in various sectors and the critical contributions she has made to advance this technology.

Prof. Sumaya's ranking among the top 2% of scientists in AI is shared with more than 160,000 researchers from 22 scientific fields around the world, highlighting the broad and interdisciplinary nature of modern scientific inquiry. She explained that the Stanford Rankings are based on several key factors, including the number of citations a researcher has accumulated, their h-index (which measures both the productivity and impact of a scientist's publications), and their involvement in peer-reviewed research.

Data for these rankings are derived from the Scopus database, under the supervision of Elsevier, a leading provider of scientific, technical, and medical information. The rankings are divided into two categories: one based on career-long data and the other focusing on the most recent year, 2024. Prof. Sumaya has been listed in both categories for four consecutive years, a reflection of her sustained contributions to the field and the global reach of her research.

This consistent recognition underscores her role as a leader in AI research and highlights the global impact of her work.

Prof. Sumaya Al Maadeed

In addition to this recognition, Prof. Sumaya also acknowledged the generous financial support she has received for her research from various sources in Qatar, including over QR 20 million in funding from national scientific research programmes. This financial backing has enabled her to pursue groundbreaking research in AI, as well as support the next generation of engineers and researchers. Reflecting on the significance of this global recognition, Prof. Sumaya emphasized that Qatar University's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation is preparing students to meet the challenges of the future. The continued success of QU researchers in international rankings reinforces the university's standing in the global academic community and highlights the quality of its research output.

Prof. Sumaya is currently leading multiple AI-related research projects, with a particular focus on the use of image and sound recognition in medical applications and information security.

She also oversees engineering students who are working on developing smart devices for use in medicine and security, further emphasizing the practical applications of her research.

In addition to her current projects, Prof. Sumaya called on Qatari researchers to focus on producing high-quality research that has a direct impact on society, especially in critical areas such as disease detection and information security, which she described as the“weapons of the modern era.”

She believes that by continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible through innovative research and development, Qatari scientists can make significant contributions not only to their country but to the global community.