Qatar Foundation And Seashore Group Launch Training Workshops For Coaches

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation and Seashore Group have teamed up to offer a series of training workshops for coaches as part of the Ability Friendly Programme. Focused on improving coaching techniques in swimming and football, the initiative promotes inclusive sports activities for individuals with disabilities.

Mark David Hughes, Executive Director of Special & SEN Services, Qatar Foundation (QF), said,“Our primary goal is to build capacity within Qatar and the GCC by increasing the knowledge and expertise of our coaches.” Hughes stressed the important role coaches play in not only enhancing athletes' skills but also boosting their confidence and overall performance through tailored training programmes.

“Raising awareness is key to helping coaches provide the right support,” he said.“These workshops will provide essential skills in communication, safety, and adaptive coaching techniques to help coaches work effectively with individuals with disabilities.”

Hughes emphasized the importance of coaches being prepared to address the emotional challenges athletes may face due to their disabilities. He stressed the need for specialized coaching knowledge for working with athletes with different disabilities, such as wheelchair users, visually impaired athletes, amputees, and individuals with autism.

The workshops are based on real-life experiences, offering practical training where coaches can apply adaptive techniques. Initially focusing on swimming and football, the programme aims to expand into other sports in the future.

Saqer Saeed Al Mohannadi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Seashore Group, underscored the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and community well-being through its support of the Ability Friendly Programme.“This investment strengthens our role in promoting inclusivity, diversity, and accessibility across Qatar.

“Our involvement equips trainers with the essential skills to work effectively with individuals of all abilities, ensuring transformative experiences for participants.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with the company's goals of community engagement and empowerment, as it provides life-changing opportunities for individuals with disabilities, helping them build confidence and skills through sports and coaching programmes.”

Al-Mohannadi stated that Seashore Group's partnership enhances the Ability Friendly Programme by ensuring coaches are well-prepared to provide personalized attention to participants, fostering inclusivity and achieving better outcomes in both sports and developmental activities.

Registration is now open for football and swimming workshops scheduled from 17 October to 28 November. Football sessions will be held at Multaqa (Education City Student Center) and accommodate 12 participants. Swimming workshops will take place at the Recreation Center with a capacity of 8 participants.