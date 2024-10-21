Caring For Elderly A National Goal: Al Misnad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Permanent Population Committee (PPC) celebrated Qatar Population Day in cooperation with Ehsan Center under the title“Elderly in the State of Qatar: A Better Future through Sustainable Care” yesterday.

The day was celebrated in line with the United Nations celebrations of World Population Day, and based on the decision of the esteemed Council of Ministers in its regular meeting (27) on October 6, 2010 to approve the organisation of Qatar Population Day in October every year.

Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad gave a speech in which she stressed that honouring the elderly is an occasion that we all take advantage of to appreciate a generation that has given everything it has for us.

She said that the elderly are the memory and torches on the path of our development, and honouring them is a right and caring for them is a national goal and duty affirmed by Qatar National Vision 2030.

She added that strengthening the role of the elderly requires empowering them and it is our duty to secure a decent life for them, as our respect for the elderly stems from our religion and national values.

Addressing the event, Secretary-General of the National Planning Council and PPC Chairman H E Abdul Aziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, said that this year was dedicated to highlighting an important segment of Qatari society, namely the elderly, who receive great attention at the family and state levels.

He stressed the need to develop care systems, especially health and social care, in a way that responds to the challenges resulting, and that will result, from the large increase in the numbers of this social segment and the increasing needs of its various people, and to address the challenges and difficulties that hinder the community participation of the elderly.

Representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Muscat, Oman (GCC Office) H E Jocelyn Fenard, stressed the importance of the existing cooperation between the National Planning Council and the Permanent Population Committee on the one hand and the United Nations Population Fund on the other hand. He noted out that investing in the potential of the elderly and ensuring their well-being and health, as well as integrating them into society and continuing their participation as active citizens, requires us to develop knowledge to understand prevailing trends, design informed policies, and implement well-organized programmes.

The event witnessed the honouring of the guests of honour of Qatar Population Day 2024. This was followed by the launch of a symposium on care for the elderly in Qatar.