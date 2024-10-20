Iranian, Iraqi railway officials finalize agreement for Shalamcheh-Basra Railway terminal

(MENAFN) Iranian and Iraqi railway officials recently conducted a field visit to the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project at Iran’s Arvand Free Zone, where they engaged in discussions and reached an agreement on the construction of a border terminal at Shalamcheh. This terminal will be an essential part of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, a project aimed at enhancing connectivity between the two neighboring countries. The agreement represents a major step forward in advancing this long-delayed infrastructure initiative.



As part of the agreement, in the first phase, the necessary land was officially handed over to the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway (RAI). It was also agreed that the appointed contractor should quickly commence the construction of the border terminal. This move underscores the renewed commitment from both sides to push the project ahead after several years of delays. The border terminal is expected to play a crucial role in facilitating trade and travel between Iran and Iraq, enhancing regional cooperation.



The Shalamcheh-Basra railway project has been in development for over a decade, initially beginning with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Iran and Iraq in 2012. However, the project faced several obstacles and was not implemented as scheduled, leaving the vital rail link unfinished and underutilized. The rail connection, once completed, is expected to greatly improve transportation and economic ties between the two countries.



In 2015, Tehran and Baghdad signed a new MOU to revive the project. According to this agreement, Iran took responsibility for designing and constructing a bridge over the Arvand River, while Iraq committed to building a 32-kilometer railway stretching from the Shalamcheh border to Basra’s railway station. This railway, once operational, will significantly improve the flow of goods and passengers, making it a key component of both countries' transportation infrastructure.

