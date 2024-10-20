Russia maintains fertilizer assistance flowing to Global South

(MENAFN) In a significant move to address food insecurity in developing nations, a shipment of Russian humanitarian fertilizer has set sail from Latvian waters to Sri Lanka, as announced by Uralchem, a leading producer in the industry. The vessel, MV Asian Majesty, has been anchored in the Bay of Riga since early 2022, holding 55,000 tons of potash that had been sidelined due to Western sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict.



Uralchem’s CEO, Dmitry Konyaev, highlighted the importance of this shipment, especially given the severe economic crisis Sri Lanka has faced in recent years, which has adversely affected its agricultural output. He noted that the long-term storage of the fertilizer had not compromised its quality, ensuring it could still play a vital role in enhancing crop yields in the country.



“Potash is an essential nutrient for the growth and reproduction of plants, and its use in crop farming is vital for consistent yield gains,” Konyaev stated. The company takes pride in contributing to the stability of Sri Lanka’s agricultural sector, which is critical for the wellbeing of its population facing food shortages.



This shipment marks the sixth instance of Uralchem providing free fertilizer to nations grappling with food insecurity amid what the company describes as an unprecedented global food crisis. Since late 2022, Uralchem has donated approximately 190,000 tons of fertilizers to developing countries, covering the costs associated with shipping and delivery.



In collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Uralchem has facilitated the distribution of over 166,000 tons of essential fertilizers to various African nations, including Malawi, Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe, along with the recent shipment to Sri Lanka. These efforts reflect the company’s commitment to alleviating the challenges faced by countries with limited agricultural resources.



As the global food crisis continues to affect vulnerable populations, initiatives like Uralchem’s fertilizer donations represent a crucial step toward improving food security and supporting agricultural productivity in the Global South.

MENAFN20102024000045015687ID1108799161