South Korea's PPP Condemns North Korea's Decision To Send Troops To Russia

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Oct 20 (IANS) The ruling People Power Party (PPP) in South Korea on Sunday strongly denounced North Korea's decision to send to Russia to support its war in Ukraine and vowed to push for a parliamentary opposing the move.

PPP floor leader Rep. Choo Kyung-ho voiced concerns over Pyongyang's deepening military ties with Moscow, after the National Intelligence Service confirmed that North Korea was preparing to deploy troops to fight alongside Russian troops against Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We strongly denounce North Korea's military cooperation with Russia, which endangers world peace, and call on North Korea to immediately withdraw its troops from the Russia-Ukraine war," Choo said during a press conference at the National Assembly.

Choo said his party will seek to adopt a parliamentary resolution condemning Pyongyang's recent provocations, including the troop deployment to Russia, the explosion of inter-Korean roads and sending trash-filled balloons to South Korea.