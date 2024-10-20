Biden expresses suspicions regarding Harris to Obama

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, US President Joe Biden allegedly voiced his concerns regarding Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign during a private conversation with former President Barack Obama. This conversation took place at a memorial service for Ethel Kennedy, the widow of former Senator Robert F. Kennedy, in Washington, D.C. Although the cameras captured the moment, they did not pick up the audio, prompting the New York Post to enlist the services of a professional lip reader to interpret the dialogue.



According to Jeremy Freeman, a London-based forensic lip reader with 16 years of experience in police and media contexts, Biden was seen expressing doubts about Harris's strength, stating, "She’s not as strong as me." In response, Obama reportedly acknowledged this by saying, "I know… that’s true," and added, "We have time." Biden's follow-up comment, "Yeah, we’ll get it in time," suggests a shared understanding between the two leaders regarding the situation.



Freeman clarified that while Harris was not mentioned by name during their exchange, the context strongly indicates that she was the subject of their discussion. He characterized the interaction as "very supportive," noting a lack of tension between Biden and Obama, which might suggest a collaborative spirit in addressing the challenges facing the current administration.



However, Biden’s office was quick to dismiss the implications of the Post's article. Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Biden, expressed skepticism about the lip-reading claims, questioning the credibility of the source and emphasizing that "only President Biden and President Obama know what they discussed." He firmly stated that the narrative presented by the New York Post was inaccurate.



This incident sheds light on the ongoing dynamics within the Biden administration and raises questions about Harris's role and perception as the election season approaches. As the political landscape evolves, both Biden and Harris will need to navigate these discussions and public sentiments as they prepare for the upcoming electoral challenges.

MENAFN20102024000045015687ID1108799128