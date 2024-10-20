US restricts pro-Palestine solidarity team

(MENAFN) The United States has implemented sanctions against the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, known as Samidoun, branding it a “sham charity” and warning of potential criminal charges for those who continue to engage with the organization. Based in Vancouver, Samidoun was established in 2011 following a hunger strike by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, positioning itself as a network dedicated to supporting Palestinian prisoners in their fight for freedom.



On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the sanctions, which were coordinated with the Canadian government, which has classified Samidoun as a “terrorist entity.” OFAC alleges that Samidoun acts as an international fundraising body for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is designated as a terrorist organization. The PFLP is a Marxist-Leninist group that does not recognize the state of Israel.



According to OFAC, the PFLP established Samidoun to facilitate fundraising efforts across Europe and North America. The agency has accused the PFLP of involvement in the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, including participation in the October 7 attack.



Bradley T. Smith, the Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, commented on the situation, stating, “Organizations like Samidoun masquerade as charitable actors that claim to provide humanitarian support to those in need, yet in reality divert funds for much-needed assistance to support terrorist groups.” He emphasized that the US, in partnership with Canada and other allies, will persist in disrupting efforts to finance the PFLP, Hamas, and other designated terrorist organizations.



This move reflects ongoing tensions surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict and highlights the complexities of international fundraising and support for organizations involved in contentious political movements. The sanctions are part of a broader strategy to combat what US authorities view as the misuse of charitable organizations for funding terrorism.

