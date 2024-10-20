Pentagon says no proof extraterritorial beings have visited Earth

(MENAFN) The Pentagon has firmly stated that there is no evidence to support claims of extraterrestrial life visiting Earth. Major General Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon's spokesperson, addressed this issue in response to a journalist's question about the likelihood of any announcements regarding aliens being overlooked in the current news cycle. “The truth is out there… we have no evidence to indicate extraterrestrial life has visited the planet,” Ryder affirmed.



His comments align with an earlier report from the Pentagon that refuted assertions of extraterrestrial encounters and the notion that the U.S. government has been concealing such information from the public. In March, the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) released an unclassified document indicating that there was no evidence supporting the existence of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP)—the military's term for UFOs. Established in 2022, the AARO was tasked with investigating and resolving reports of UAPs.



The report, which covers incidents from 1945 to October 2023, is the most extensive the Pentagon has ever published on this topic. It categorically denied various claims related to extraterrestrial spacecraft, emphasizing that no U.S. government investigations or academic research had substantiated sightings of UAPs as evidence of extraterrestrial technology.



Furthermore, the document stated that assertions regarding secret government initiatives to reverse-engineer alien technology were based on misinformation. Instead, it concluded that many reports of flying objects or supposed alien crafts could be attributed to misidentifications of common objects.



Despite these clarifications from the Pentagon, independent investigators and conspiracy theorists continue to challenge the assertion that aliens have never visited Earth. Many of these skeptics remain convinced that the government is withholding evidence of extraterrestrial life, leading to ongoing speculation and debate surrounding the topic.

