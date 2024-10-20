West celebrates murder of Hamas chief

(MENAFN) The recent announcement of the death of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, has been met with strong approval from high-ranking officials in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. Sinwar was reportedly killed during a firefight in Gaza, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirming his identity through DNA testing.



US President Joe Biden praised the news, stating, “This is a good day for Israel, for the US, and for the world.” He emphasized that Sinwar’s death serves as a testament to the fact that “no terrorists anywhere in the world can escape justice, no matter how long it takes.” Biden likened this moment to the US operation that killed Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden in 2011. He indicated that he would soon reach out to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss strategies for ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza, noting that Sinwar's removal as a significant obstacle could pave the way for a post-Hamas future in the region. Biden also revealed that the US had been working closely with Israel to track and locate Sinwar and other Hamas leaders.



Vice President Kamala Harris echoed Biden’s sentiments during a campaign speech in Wisconsin, declaring that “justice has been served,” and asserting that the US, Israel, and the global community are now in a better position. She pointed out that this development could present an opportunity to conclude the conflict in Gaza without Hamas's influence.



French President Emmanuel Macron also weighed in, identifying Sinwar as “the main person responsible for the terrorist attacks and barbaric acts of October 7.” He called for the immediate release of all hostages still held by Hamas, reinforcing the international focus on addressing the aftermath of the conflict.



The global reaction to Sinwar’s death underscores the ongoing tensions in the region and reflects a unified stance among Western leaders regarding the fight against terrorism.

