(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has firmly denied that Ukraine is pursuing the development of nuclear weapons, a statement that stands in contrast to earlier remarks he made earlier in the day. During a joint press conference in Brussels with newly-appointed Secretary General Mark Rutte, Zelensky responded to questions regarding Ukraine's nuclear aspirations, asserting that such discussions are unfounded.



“Sometimes we create problems for ourselves. Now you began to do it. So, we never spoke about preparing to create a nuclear weapon or anything like that,” Zelensky stated. He emphasized his commitment to NATO as the only viable security guarantee for Ukraine, saying, “That’s why I said I don’t have an alternative except NATO. We don’t do nuclear weapons. Please don’t move these messages.”



Zelensky's comments appeared to directly contradict his earlier statements, where he outlined Ukraine's security options. During the same day, he suggested that Ukraine faces a stark choice: to either pursue nuclear weapons or to seek NATO membership for security. In a conversation with former President Donald Trump, he expressed, “What is the way out for us? Either Ukraine will have nuclear weapons, and they will serve as protection, or we need to be in some kind of alliance. We don’t know any effective alliances except NATO.”



These conflicting messages have raised eyebrows and led to confusion regarding Ukraine's strategic intentions. Zelensky's later clarification reflects an attempt to reassure both domestic and international audiences of Ukraine's commitment to NATO and its stance against nuclear proliferation. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, Ukraine’s security strategy remains a critical focus for its leadership and allies.

