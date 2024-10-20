BRICS Business Forum receives over thousand expert officials from member nations

(MENAFN) The BRICS Business Forum recently concluded in Moscow, with the second day of discussions taking place on October 18. This year's forum featured a range of panel sessions attended by business leaders from the BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—as well as Egypt, Iran, the UAE, and Ethiopia. Key topics of discussion included financial and investment cooperation among member states, the dynamics of international trade, and enhancing logistical connectivity. Participants also focused on agribusiness development, strengthening food security, the sustainable energy transition, and technological collaboration to advance the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda.



Margarete de Castro Coelho, the Head of Administration and Finance at Brazil's Micro and Small Enterprises Support Service (Sebrae), highlighted Brazil's proposal to the New Development Bank (NDB) for creating special credit lines aimed at fostering small business development. She emphasized that small enterprises are inclusive, diverse, and innovative, underscoring their critical role in enhancing cooperation among BRICS countries. Coelho expressed optimism that support for small businesses would be a central theme at the upcoming 2025 BRICS summit, especially as Brazil prepares to assume the chairmanship next year.



Following the panel discussions, the forum culminated in a ceremony honoring the winners of the BRICS International Best Practices Competition, known as the BRICS Solutions Awards. Svetlana Chupsheva, Director General of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives and one of the competition's organizers, announced that the most interest was garnered by projects focusing on technological solutions in artificial intelligence and digital services. Additionally, new industries and energy projects received significant attention, while biotechnology and public health initiatives ranked third in terms of submitted applications.



Overall, the BRICS Business Forum served as a platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration among member states, highlighting the importance of innovation, small business development, and sustainable practices in driving economic growth within the BRICS community.

