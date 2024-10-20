IDF publishes footage of ‘Sinwar’s last moments’

(MENAFN) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have released a drone that they claim depicts the final moments of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, who was reportedly killed in southern Gaza. The announcement came on Thursday, with officials in West Jerusalem celebrating Sinwar's death as a significant blow to Hamas, particularly in light of his involvement in military operations, including the on October 7.



The 48-second video, shared on social by IDF international spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, shows a bombed-out house in Gaza. In the footage, a figure covered in a shroud is seen seated in an armchair. Shoshani labeled this figure as Sinwar, highlighting him with a red outline. The video captures a moment where the seated man, appearing to have an injured arm, throws an object—resembling a stick or sword—at the drone, which misses its target.



According to reports from the Jerusalem Post, Sinwar was killed by units from the 828 Bislach Brigade during what was described as an “unplanned operation” in the Rafah neighborhood of Tel Sultan. The IDF monitored Sinwar's movements via a surveillance drone and tracked him entering a building. After confirming the target, tanks fired on the structure. Following Sinwar's attempt to retaliate against the drone, the tanks struck the building once more, leading to his death.



The release of this video marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict, underscoring the tensions between Israel and Hamas, and the continued military operations in the region.

MENAFN20102024000045015687ID1108799132