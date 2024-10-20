Trump claims Zelensky has lost ongoing conflict with Russia

(MENAFN) Former President Donald recently declared that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has effectively “lost” the ongoing conflict with Russia. Speaking on the PBD Podcast, Trump criticized Zelensky as a “great salesman” who has managed to secure billions in U.S. aid without achieving a decisive victory in the war. He argued that the conflict could have been averted had he been in office following the 2020 presidential election.



Trump did not hold back in his critique of President Joe Biden, asserting that the current administration’s actions and rhetoric contributed to escalating tensions with Russia. He claimed that Biden's comments prior to Russia's military operations were “the exact opposite” of what should have been communicated, suggesting that they incited the conflict rather than deterred it. Trump expressed confidence that he could resolve the situation quickly if re-elected in the upcoming November elections.



While criticizing Biden, Trump also expressed sympathy for Ukraine and its citizens. However, he maintained that Zelensky failed to take the necessary measures to prevent the hostilities with Moscow from erupting. He warned that without intervention, the fighting could intensify and potentially lead to a larger global conflict, even suggesting the possibility of World War III.



Trump remarked, “If you watch his words in the run-up to the conflict, his words were the exact opposite of what he should have been saying. He instigated that war. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is no angel, but everything Biden said was wrong.” He lamented that the war between Russia and Ukraine should have never occurred in the first place.



Furthermore, Trump emphasized the unprecedented level of financial support Ukraine has received, highlighting that Zelensky’s ability to secure such substantial aid is remarkable. “Zelensky is one of the greatest salesmen I have ever seen. Every time he comes to the U.S., we give him a hundred billion dollars. Who else got that kind of money in history?” Trump questioned, underscoring his belief that Zelensky's efforts have overshadowed tangible outcomes in the conflict.

