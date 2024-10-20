EU commissioner brands Musk ‘promoter of evil’

(MENAFN) In a pointed critique, Vera Jourova, the outgoing European Union commissioner for values and transparency, has labeled tech billionaire Elon Musk a "promoter of evil," specifically accusing him of failing to adequately address antisemitism on his social platform, X. In an interview with Politico, Jourova asserted that Musk's platform has become a central hub for the dissemination of antisemitic content, stating, “We started to relativize evil, and he’s helping it proactively.”



Jourova, who has never met Musk personally, expressed her concerns regarding his leadership style. She described him as the only executive she has encountered who “is not able to recognize good and evil.” Her comments reflect broader worries about the influence of digital platforms in the hands of powerful figures, and she emphasized the need for technology to be developed for the benefit of society.



In response to Jourova's accusations, Musk fired back on X, suggesting that if she is seeking to understand what evil looks like, she should "just needs a mirror." This exchange highlights the escalating tensions between tech leaders and European regulators regarding online content management and responsibility.



The backdrop to these comments includes the EU's implementation of the Digital Services Act (DSA) in 2022, a regulatory framework designed to hold online platforms accountable for the removal of illegal content and disinformation. Under this legislation, platforms like X could face fines of up to 6% of their global annual revenue for non-compliance. Preliminary findings from the EU in July indicated that X had violated several aspects of the DSA, particularly in areas concerning advertising transparency and access to data for researchers.



Jourova's remarks and Musk's rebuttal illustrate the ongoing debate about the responsibilities of social media companies in moderating content and ensuring a safe online environment. As these discussions continue, the implications for digital governance and public discourse remain significant.

