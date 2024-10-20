Macron scolds ministers for leaking remark on Israel’s establishment

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel has expressed his dismay over comments made by his ministers regarding Israel, which were leaked following a private Cabinet meeting. These remarks sparked significant backlash from Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu.



During the closed-door session earlier this week, Macron reportedly stated, “Netanyahu must not forget that his country was created by a UN decision.” This comment referenced the 1947 UN General Assembly resolution that proposed the partition of Palestine into Jewish and Arab states. According to reports from the AFP news agency, Macron emphasized that “this is not the time to break away from UN decisions,” highlighting the ongoing tensions between Israel and the UN over international calls for an end to hostilities in Lebanon, where the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are currently engaged with Hezbollah militants.



Following these revelations, Macron addressed the issue during a press conference after an EU summit in Brussels. He underscored the importance of ethical conduct among French ministers, insisting that they must “respect the rules” and refrain from disseminating comments that are either misleading, incomplete, or taken out of context. He expressed his astonishment at the media coverage of his private remarks, stating, “I speak enough about the situation in the Middle East and I don’t need ventriloquists.”



Macron's comments reflect the delicate diplomatic balance he seeks to maintain amid rising tensions in the region, as well as his frustration with internal leaks that could jeopardize France's foreign policy stance. The incident serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in discussing international issues, especially those as sensitive as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

