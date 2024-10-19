QMC To Participate In 'MIPCOM 2024' Exhibition In France

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Corporation (QMC) is marking its inaugural participation in the 40th edition of the prestigious International for Entertainment and Television Content Market,“MIPCOM 2024,” set to take place in Cannes, France, from October 21 to 24.

Leading the QMC delegation will be CEO of Qatar Media Corporation H E Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani.

The event brings together over 11,000 participants from 100 countries, including key television channels, production companies, and global providers of entertainment content.

Qatar Media Corporation's participation in MIPCOM 2024 aims to strengthen Qatar's media presence on the international stage, showcasing the capabilities of its media institutions in television and entertainment production. This initiative aligns with QMC's broader strategy of reinforcing Qatar's presence in global forums and advancing the development of cultural and creative content. Additionally, QMC is committed to its media mission of promoting Qatari values and Arab culture to a global audience.

At MIPCOM 2024, QMC will focus on presenting its high-quality and innovative productions, emphasizing programs that have garnered wide acclaim and prestigious awards. These include documentary series and entertainment programs designed for an international audience, underscoring the creativity and impact of Qatari media production.

The“MIPCOM 2024” exhibition provides a valuable platform for Qatar Media Corporation to engage with leading global producers and distributors. The Corporation is set to hold a series of high-level meetings with executives from major TV channels and production companies. These discussions will explore potential collaborations for new program and series productions, while also presenting opportunities to sell broadcasting rights for some of QMC's most successful programs in international markets.

In a move to further enhance Qatari media presence, Qatar's Media City will also participate in the QMC pavilion, opening up avenues for increased international cooperation in content production and distribution.

QMC plans to use its dedicated pavilion to promote several upcoming productions and announce the launch of a major new project that is expected to attract significant attention. This reflects QMC's commitment to producing innovative and purposeful media content that resonates with diverse audiences worldwide.

The pavilion will also highlight future projects and recent developments within QMC's television production sector, including internationally award-winning programs that have achieved significant viewer success. Through engaging presentations, the Corporation will showcase its progress and aspirations for the future.

Qatar Media Corporation's participation in“MIPCOM 2024” represents a significant step in solidifying its role as a key player in the global media industry. By fostering deeper cooperation with international partners, QMC aims to produce compelling content that aligns with its mission to promote Qatari and Arab culture on a worldwide scale. This participation is also a crucial step in realizing QMC's vision to expand its international presence and strengthen its global network of collaborations.