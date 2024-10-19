Militant Commander Fateh Killed In Fierce Clash With Takhti Khel Tribesmen In Lakki Marwat

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a bold move against the ongoing wave of in Lakki Marwat, local tribes have taken up arms to defend their lands. The remote region of Takhti Khel has witnessed escalating tensions between and local tribes over the past week. The Takhti Khel tribal had issued an ultimatum to militants, ordering them to leave the area.

Earlier this week, militants kidnapped two young men from the Takhti Khel tribe, prompting the tribe to form armed patrols in their territorial boundaries. Today, a confrontation erupted when the Takhti Khel militia encountered militants during one of their patrols.

According to sources, the clash began when militants from the Commander Bilal and Commander Mashkoor groups attempted to forcibly take several young men from the Takhti Khel tribe. In response, the entire Takhti Khel tribe mobilized and launched an attack on the militants.



In the ensuing firefight, militant commander Fateh was killed, and three of his associates were injured. The injured militants were reportedly taken away by their fellow fighters. One person from the Takhti Khel tribe was also wounded and has been shifted to Bannu for treatment.