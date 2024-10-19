Russia's Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,340 Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 20, 2024, amount to approximately 678,520 personnel, with 1,340 killed or wounded over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , according to Ukrinform.

Additionally, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,047 (+12) Russian tanks, 18,111 (+39) armored fighting vehicles, 19,565 (+17) artillery systems, 1,232 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 978 (+0) anti-aircraft systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 17,287 (+57) operational-tactical level UAVs, 2,624 (+1) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, and 26,987 (+41) vehicles and fuel tankers, along with 3,476 (+3) pieces of special equipment.

The data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 19, as of 22:00, there were 138 combat encounters between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders at the front.