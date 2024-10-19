PPC, Ehsan Center To Celebrate Qatar Population Day Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Permanent Population Committee (PPC), in collaboration with the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), will host an event today, to commemorate Qatar Population Day, celebrated annually in October.

The event will feature a symposium titled“The Elderly in Qatar: A Better Future through Sustainable Care”, aimed at addressing the health, social, and economic challenges faced by older persons in Qatar. The symposium will explore strategies and policies that can be implemented to enhance care for the elderly and improve their quality of life.

This symposium offers a platform for specialists and experts in health and social care to exchange knowledge and share experiences. Participants will have the chance to learn about the latest innovative approaches and best practices in elderly care.

The symposium will also focus on achieving financial sustainability in providing care services and ensuring the development of a sustainable infrastructure that meets the long-term needs of older persons.