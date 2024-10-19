Panama Metro Suspends The Environmental Impact Study Of The San Miguelito Cable Car
Metro de Panamá, SA suspended the public ceremony for the selection of the company that will be in charge of carrying out the Category II Environmental Impact Study (EIA), which is essential for the start of the cable car construction project in the districts of Panama and San Miguelito. On August 28, the Panama Metro had initiated a Request for Information (RFI) through Panama Compra, in order to study the market of companies with experience and technical skills to carry out the Category II EIA. Panama Metro said the public event was suspended to ensure that the promoter and the technical teams involved in the process comply with the technical criteria. Colombia and Mexico have implemented cable cars to facilitate mobility in areas with irregular topography.
