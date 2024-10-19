Lost Story By Famous Irish Author Unearthed After 134 Years, Set For Publication

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) An amateur Irish historian named Brian Cleary has discovered a short story by Bram Stoker, the author of the famous novel“Dracula,” after it had been missing for 134 years.

The story, titled“The Gibb's Hill,” was last seen in 1890 at the National Library of Ireland before it disappeared.

Bram Stoker, the Irish writer best known for creating the horror novel“Dracula,” wrote this story early in his writing career. In this work, he explored themes central to his later works, such as the battle between good and evil.

The story was written during the early stages of Stoker's work on“Dracula” and also deals with the struggle between good and evil. The discovery of this lost work offers readers new insights into Stoker's development as a writer and his path towards creating his famous novel.

“The Gibb's Hill” is set to be published alongside artworks by Irish artist Paul McKinley. The proceeds from its sale will be donated to a fund dedicated to researching infant deafness.

This remarkable discovery will also be featured at the Bram Stoker Festival in Dublin, further celebrating the life and works of the iconic Irish author.

The story's rediscovery highlights the ongoing fascination with Stoker's legacy and adds a new chapter to his literary contributions.

