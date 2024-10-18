Sage M.Forman's Book Forms Narrative Filled With Emotional Vulnerabilities That Is Expected To Leave You At The Loss For Words

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hackensack -14/10/2024- Soon ready to hit Amazon's shelves, Sage M. Forman's book, Somewhere Between 'JUST FINE' and the Emergency Room, focuses on intense topics designed to instill thought-provoking ideas about mental difficulties. Forman's is an outcome of their yearning for a world where people are empathetic toward each other's problems.



“When I say I created a lake inside of myself, I mean that over the years, I have carved space for other people instead of myself.” Forman opens their book in the most nuanced way when they express the overwhelming burden of absorbing others' problems while leaving their own unattended. The way Forman pens down their most agonizing thoughts resurfaces the beauty resting deep inside the layers of their pain. Like an iceberg's depth, Forman's narrative contains several gut-wrenching moments that gave birth to their unique art. Reading Forman's book will take their readers into emotional turmoil, encouraging them to channel their dismay through subtle expressions of words.



Somewhere Between 'JUST FINE' and The Emergency Room, with its brilliant themes, explores mental health problems, providing first-hand experience of Sage M. Forman navigating through its difficulties. Forman's book accounts for brilliant themes around identity crisis, gender dysphoria, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. Forman offers their readers insights about these challenges to cultivate the mindset of embracing oneself the way they are.



Sage M. Forman's book is ready to hit the Amazon store soon!



About Sage M. Forman:

Sage M. Forman has been recognized for their art during several moments throughout their youth. One of the most profound achievements for Forman was when their painting was hung at The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Additionally, Forman spent three years in Chicago studying film at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Forman is currently a stay-at-home partner with multiple hobbies and an avid reader. Forman is also an active part of the LGBTQA+ community in the Twin Cities as a doula, helping grow diverse families through labor support.

