Kuwaitis Win Six Varied Medals At Dubai Skiing Tourney

DUBAI, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's ice skiing team have snatched six varied medals at Dubai international free skiing championship concluded on Saturday, thanks to two sisters Salil and Safaa Abdullah in the women's competition.

Salil won a and two sliver, while her sister Safaa had a gold, a silver and a bronze. Their compatriot Salman al-Kandari placed tenth.

Speaking to KUNA, Salil said this progress was made in the free ski slopestyle and free ski rail contests.

Safaa said she engaged into strong competitions with UAE's players who have brilliant performance, expressing delight for these medals and appreciating Kuwait Winter Games Club's support.

The tourney featured teams from Bahrain, Macedonia, Belgium, Latvia, Greece, Estonia, Poland, Thailand, along with the UAE and Kuwait. (end)

