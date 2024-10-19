Damage To Ukrainian Ecosystems From War Reached USD 65 B - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's war against Ukraine has caused large-scale environmental destruction, leading to unprecedented environmental pollution - damage to Ukrainian ecosystems is estimated at USD 65 billion.

This figure was announced by Denys Shmyhal during the to discuss paragraph 8“Environmental Security” of the President's Peace Formula, Ukrinform reports citing the Prime Minister's Telegram .

The event was held in Helsinki with the participation of Finnish Prime Petteri Orpo, Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak, Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič, and high-ranking officials from a number of states.

“The current damage to Ukrainian ecosystems is estimated at USD 65 billion. A third of Ukraine's forests and 20% of Ukraine's protected areas have already been affected by the war. 35% of Europe's biodiversity, which Ukraine owns, is under threat. We all face an important task - to develop a common vision of how to protect nature and human life. Ukraine is ready to develop a common vision and concrete steps on this path, applying the principle of“the enemy must pay,” said Shmyhal .

He named several key tasks for which a common strategy needs to be agreed upon. These include tracking, registering and reporting on all environmental consequences, impacts, losses and damages of the Russian war against Ukraine; collecting valuable high-level feedback and technical comments from our country's partners; developing the next joint steps to bring the Russian aggressor to justice for all environmental crimes committed against Ukraine.

“Environmental safety is a prerequisite for economic and social development. Therefore, we have to find solutions and resources to protect and restore our nature and ecology in the best way possible,” the Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine and Finland have created a civil defense coalition to build a system of modern shelters.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram