Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Number Of Wounded Increased To Eight, Two Of Them Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of of the Russian army's strikes on Zaporizhzhia has increased to eight, including two children.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“The number of wounded has increased to 8 people, including two girls aged 9 and 13. These are the consequences of the evening Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia as of now,” Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the children are in hospital, their condition is assessed as moderate.

In addition, three of the victims - two men and a woman - refused to be hospitalized after being examined by doctors and receiving first aid. The rest of the victims are being examined by doctors.

On TV, the head of the RMA informed that Russia attacked the city with two guided bombs.

“The first UAV hit Naberezhna highway, two hundred meters from one of the hypermarkets... The result of the hit is damaged windows in commercial buildings and high-rise buildings around. All services are working on the spot,” he said.

Russians attackwith guided bombs, 3 people wounded

The second bomb, he said, fell in an open area.

“There was no explosion, so there may be an unexploded ordnance, and a rescue operation is underway by the State Emergency Service. Heating places will be deployed so that residents can wait until the shell is detected and neutralized,” Fedorov said.

As reported, the Russian army struck the center of Zaporizhzhia, there was information about four victims. The damage was done to 12 buildings in three districts of the city.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram