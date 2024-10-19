Islamophobia And Anti-Immigrant Sentiment On The Rise In Europe: Erdogan
Date
10/19/2024 3:15:12 PM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the rise of“Islamophobia and anti-immigrant sentiment” in Europe during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Istanbul.
He expressed concerns that this trend is being fueled by far-right movements, raising worries among immigrants.
On Saturday, Olaf Scholz met with Erdoğan in Istanbul. In a press conference, Erdoğan spoke about increasing trade between the two countries, cooperation in defense industries, and the Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.
Erdoğan urged the German Chancellor to continue his“unifying stance” against Islamophobia and anti-immigrant sentiment in Germany.
Earlier, a group of UN experts warned that religious-based harassment, intimidation, and violence, particularly against Muslims, had reached“alarming levels.” They called on governments to combat all forms of religious hatred, including Islamophobia, within the framework of international law.
Additionally, in May this year, a Human Rights Watch researcher reported that 9 out of 10 Muslims in Germany who experienced Islamophobic attacks complained about the police's lack of attention to these incidents.
During the press conference, Erdoğan also addressed the situation in Gaza, calling for the international community to work towards a permanent ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and increased pressure on Israel. He emphasized that as long as massacres in Palestine and Lebanon continue, peace in the region will remain unattainable.
Erdoğan highlighted the killing of around 50,000 people in Gaza by Israel and mentioned that Turkey has joined the case of genocide against Israel in the International Criminal Court, further strengthening the legal pursuit of justice. He called on all political actors to take steps to curb Israel's aggressive policies.
ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
MENAFN19102024000228011069ID1108797916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.